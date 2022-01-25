WATERLOO — A Town Board member is urging Town Supervisor Don Trout to resign over a Facebook meme that some are alleging is racist.
The post, “Warning Signs of White Supremacy,” which was shared by Trout Jan. 13, is drawing criticism in the community. According to the post, the “warning signs” of white supremacy are full-time employment, literacy, professional or technical degree, regular church/temple attendance, auto insurance, good credit rating, no criminal record and distrusts the government.
Trout, a Republican, denied the post is racist.
“The meme is political satire,” he said by email Monday. “If the meme was truly racist, Facebook would of removed it. I have been in a interracial relationship for 15 years. My children are mixed race.”
Trout said the post is “no longer available for public view.”
Some who have seen the post are calling the contents racist and are urging Trout to resign or apologize.
One of those asking the Waterloo supervisor to step down is fellow Republican Town Board member Mike Pfeiffer.
“My response is I don’t agree with the post or that he posted it,” Pfeiffer said by email Monday. “I have given him my opinion on him resigning for the best interest of the town. What he’s going to do, I don’t know.”
Pfeiffer said he met with Trout Monday morning to discuss the post.
Trout, who was reelected to a four-year term in November, did not respond to a request for comment on Pfeiffer’s remarks.
The matter was expected to brought up by the public at the Town Board meeting Monday night, with some expected to urge the supervisor to resign.
According to a story in the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, a former resident of the area, Rob Millis, sent a letter to Trout and the Town Board members — including Tyrone Thomas, who is Black — stating that the post was “straight up racist. … I can’t imagine what it would be like to be a person of color living in or even visiting Waterloo after seeing this.”
Millis could not be reached for comment Monday.
While Trout’s Jan. 13 post has caused controversey, there are others on his page with racial overtones and still others that could be interpreted to be anti-LGBTQ, including a June 18, 2021, post that reads, “You are here because your dad’s not queer.”