WATERLOO — The Village Board will not meet in its normal fashion because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Instead, the board will meet at 7 p.m. by conference call. The public can listen in by calling 1-646-307-1990 and using access code 738-763-582, followed by the # sign.
The agenda includes public hearings on the proposed village budget and sewer rate increase. The hearings will be followed by the annual organizational meeting at 7:30 and the regular board meeting at 7:45.
The spending plan of $4.06 million is 12.2 percent higher than the 2019-20 budget. The tax levy is projected to rise 1.78 percent to $2.88 million, with a 29.5 percent increase in other income and $150,000 in appropriated surplus keeping the increase down. The tax rate would go up 2.5 percent, to $18.06 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Meanwhile, the sewer rate will increase from $9.98 to $10.33 per 1,000 gallons used, and there is a motion to increase water rates by 20 cents per 1,000 gallons for all customers. The rate for village residents would rise to $5.45 per 1,000 gallons used, effective June 1.