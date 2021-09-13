WATERLOO — Although the sale, use and possession of certain amounts of marijuana by adults is now legal in New York state, the Village Board tonight will consider the option of passing a local law prohibiting the retail sale and on-site use off cannabis in the village.
The board will first conduct a public hearing on proposed Local Law 4 of 2021.
Later, under new business, the board will consider a motion to adopt the local law. Municipalities have until Dec. 31 to opt out of that portion of the state statute.
The board also will make it known that it will submit an application to the state for a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant by Wednesday’s deadline.
The village applied for a DRI grant in 2019 but was denied. Village officials vowed to re-apply and have submitted numerous projects to improve the downtown area, focusing on parking and walkability, including a connection to the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
It will also be noted that the village will open bids at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 24 in village offices for the water treatment plant and water system improvements and a new water storage tank on Burgess Road.
The board will also consider a motion to contribute $4,150.34 as its share of support for the Seneca Watershed Inter-Municipal Organization, according to a signed Memorandum of Understanding.