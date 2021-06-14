WATERLOO — The boundaries of the village could expand slightly tonight.
The Village Board will meet at 7 p.m in the Village Hall, 41 W. Main St. and consider annexing less than an acre of land on Burgess and North roads in the town of Waterloo.
The board will conduct a public hearing on Local Law 3 of 2021, authorizing the annexation. Later, under new business, the board will vote on adoption of the local law.
The land would be the site for a new water tower as part of a water improvement project.
The board also will vote on setting up a capital improvement fund for the 2021 street improvement project. That will consist of repaving Inslee, Mill, Swift and William streets and Wright Avenue. That work will start July 6.
The meeting will be by conference call only. The phone number is 1-646-307-1990. The access code is 738-763-582#. Anyone wishing to ask questions of the board should email them to villageoffice@waterloony.com prior to the meeting.