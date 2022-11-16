WATERLOO — The elected position of village justice may be eliminated and consolidated with the town’s equivalent.
The Village Board conducted a public hearing Monday on a proposed local law consolidating the village justice position with the town job. Later in the meeting, the board voted to adopt the local law, which is subject to a permissive referendum.
The current village justice, Republican Conrad Struzik, also serves as the town justice.
The elimination of its justice position would save the village about $8,400.
In other action Monday:
• GODLEY — The board recognized the service of retired Police Chief Jason Godley, who departed last summer with 25 years of service.
• DRI — Board members and the public were told the village applied for a $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant Oct. 20. It is anticipated the state will announce winning applicants for the Finger Lakes area in December.
• FIELD — The village and the Waterloo Central School District Board of Education have completed the transfer of the Walnut Street Field from the school district to the village for $1.