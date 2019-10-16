WATERLOO — The Village Board will begin a campaign to keep diapers and similar non-degradable products out of the village wastewater treatment plant, claiming they cause serious and expensive damage to pumps.
The matter was brought up at Monday’s board meeting by Trustee John Butlak.
“Diapers and products like that cause real problems with the pumps and it’s getting worse,” Butlak said. “Repairs and new pumps are very expensive and it impacts the performance of the plant.”
He said a manufacturer recently demonstrated a screening device that could help keep those personal items out of the pumps.
“But first, we will address this with local nursing homes in an attempt to identify the source. We want to eliminate or at least reduce these items from the system,” Butlak said.
Village officials may have a printed warning included in water and sewer bills. They also may visit nursing homes to stress the importance of not putting diapers and similar items down toilets.
“We will try to educate as a first step. Then we will do face-to-face discussions and if that doesn’t work, we can fine for violating the sewer ordinance if it continues,” said Mayor Jack O’Connor.
In other action, the board:
• Heard O’Connor thank and praise village employees for their dedication and hard work in doing what’s best for the village.
• Was told that the replacement of water and sewer infrastructure under certain streets on the south side of the village prior to repaving those streets will be re-bid in February. The village received only one bid for that work, and it was $2 million more than estimated so was rejected.
The village will consider using its public works staff to help offset some of the cost.
• Tabled a motion to appoint Patricia Cook Meyer as acting village justice. O’Connor said his nomination needs to go before the board’s personnel committee first.{
• Approved spending $10,500 to hire McCormick Engineering of Geneva to do the design and bid documents for a planned addition to the fire station on East Water Street to accommodate larger fire trucks.
• Approved spending $15,000 to hire MRB Group and its grant writing service department to assist with the village’s application for $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative state grant money in 2020.