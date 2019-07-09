WATERLOO — For years, residential household trash in the village was picked up by village workers using village garbage trucks.
That may change Jan. 1.
At Monday’s Village Board meeting, Mayor Jack O’Connor said the village’s current trash truck is getting older and may need replacing soon. He said a new truck could cost as much as $250,000, which would have to be borrowed. The village also employs two or three people to pickup the trash and recyclables each day.
“With that in mind, I think we should start investigating contracting out refuse collection to an outside firm. We need to get some numbers to compare with what we’re spending now and into the future,’’ O’Connor said.
“We’re in the beginning stages. We should see what the numbers are. Cost is the key and if it looks like we can save and provide service, we should go that way,’’ he added.
It was noted that the village public works department currently has two vacancies. O’Connor said the two sanitation workers could fill those vacancies and no one would lose a job.
“We’ll issue a Request For Proposals and see if the numbers fall in our favor. If so, we could make the change by January 1,’’ O’Connor said. If the switch is made to a private contractor, the issue of standardized totes may have to be addressed.
The village is not charged a tipping fee by Seneca Meadows Landfill in Seneca Falls. O’Connor said a private contractor would also not pay a tipping fee at the landfill.
The village will also seek RFPs for providing the village with Light Emitting Diode (LED) street lights, said to be more energy efficient and providing more light than the current units. The key to that switch is whether the savings would pay for the cost of converting the lights.
