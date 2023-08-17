WATERLOO — The Village Board will meet at 2 p.m. Friday (Aug. 18) in the municipal building to consider the purchase of a used fire truck for the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department.
At its Aug. 14 meeting, the board agreed to apply for three state Consolidated Funding Application grants. The funds would be used for wastewater-collection-system improvements, filed jointly with the town of Waterloo; a village storm water study; and for replacement or upgrades to residential water meters.
The board also approved the renewal of intermunicipal agreements to supply village-treated water to the town of Tyre water districts, town of Fayette Water Districts 2, 3 and 5, and town of Junius Water Districts 1, 2 and 3.
There also was discussion of an engineer's report on the municipal building's condition.