WATERLOO — The Village Board will conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 on a proposed local law that would prohibit the commercial sale of marijuana in the village.
A vote on adopting the law could follow the hearing.
The state’s new cannabis law allows the non-medicinal or recreational use and possession of marijuana by adults. Municipalities must pass a local law by Dec. 31 if they want to ban commercial sales of marijuana.
Read the marijuana law provisions as they pertain to local governments at https://cannabis.ny.gov/local-government.
In other action Monday:
• Trustees approved an agreement with Seneca County that would have the village take over administration and operation of the county’s two sewer districts and its sole water district as of Aug. 21. The county would pay the village $100,000 a year for an initial five-year period, with the option of another five-year renewal.
• The board declared itself a “Purple Heart Village” and designated Aug. 7 as Purple Heart Day. The village built and dedicated a Purple Heart monument in LaFayette Park earlier this year.
• It was announced that Inslee, Mill, Swift and William streets, and Wright Avenue, will be paved beginning the week of Aug. 23.