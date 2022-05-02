WATERLOO — The village board adopted a 2022-23 budget Wednesday by the slimmest of margins: 3-2.
The development occurred at a special meeting called after the board tabled a vote on an initial budget April 11, citing opposition to a 6% increase in the tax levy and a 7.2% hike in the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value.
The board did not make any cuts in spending Wednesday, but used $29,700 from the appropriate surplus as a revenue. The initial budget took no money from the surplus after using $50,000 last year.
That allowed the amount to be raised by taxes to increase from $2.92 million to $3.07 million, a 5% increase. The initial budget called for a tax levy of $3.1 million.
The appropriations will be $4.04 million, up 3.3% rise from his year’s budget of $3.91 million.
The assessed value of the village dropped by $1.94 million, or 1.2%, due mainly to a $1.9 million decline in assessments in the south part of the village that is in the town of Fayette.
The tax rate will go from $18.40 last year to $19.55, a 6.2% rise. The initial budget had a projected tax rate of $19.74.
Mayor Jack O’Connor and trustees Lee Boise and Les Marquart voted yes, with O’Connor casting the deciding vote. Gina Suffredini and John Butlak were opposed.
“There are things in the village that need to be addressed, mainly infrastructure. A 5% tax levy increase will allow us to efficiently deal with them,” O’Connor said.
The basic water rate will remain at $5.45 per 1,000 gallons used. The sewer rate will rise from $10.54 to $10.75 per 1,000 gallons used.
The village’s fiscal year began Sunday.