WATERLOO — Village Court proceedings have moved to 37 Virginia St.
The Village Board agreed to a six-month lease of the building on that property during Monday’s meeting. The village will pay property owner Bob Stivers $1,000 a month.
The building, which formerly housed the Dew Drop Inn, is equipped to handle COVID-19 protocols for those attending court sessions. Those protocols are paid for by the state court system.
The current courtroom in Village Hall at 41 W. Main St. is not conducive to COVID-19 protocols, screening and social distancing. Village officials first looked into sharing space at 22 Locust St. with Town Court, but felt the Virginia Street space was better from a safety and health perspective, according to Don Northrup, village administrator.
The village moved existing furniture to the new site and is looking for state grants to find a long-term solution.