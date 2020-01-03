WATERLOO — A local law calling for the codification of village local laws, ordinances and resolutions has been introduced by the Village Board.
The proposed local law will be subject to a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the start of the board’s regular monthly meeting.
“The Village Board hired General Code to go through our code book. That hasn’t been done in quite awhile,” said Village Administrator Don Northrup.
“They suggested updates and removing some outdated code items, updating fine amounts and things like that. It was not a major rewrite of the code,” Northrup said.
The proposed local law, which could be adopted after the hearing at the Jan. 13 meeting, would do 13 things. They include repealing local laws and ordinances of a general and permanent nature, not included in the code, except as provided; retaining the meaning and intent of previously adopted legislation; prescribing the manner in which amendments and new legislation are to be incorporated into the code; and providing for the sale of code books.
Copies of the local law are available for public inspection at village offices at 41 W. Main St.