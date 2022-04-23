WATERLOO — Unhappy with the proposed tax hike in the first version of a 2022-23 village budget, the Village Board will try again at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The board will meet in a special work session at Village Hall in an effort to find ways to reduce expenditures, increase non-tax revenue, or pinpoint a combination of both to reduce the proposed 6% increase in the tax levy.
The initial budget contained a 7.2% increase in the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value due in part to a decline in the assessed value of the south end of the village — that portion of Waterloo is in the town of Fayette — by $1.96 million.
If the workshop produces changes, the new budget will be subject to a public hearing and could be adopted at the board’s May 9 meeting.
The new fiscal year begins June 1.
As of now, the budget looks like this:
• Appropriations: $4.04 million, up from $3.91 million, a 3.3% increase.
• Tax levy: $3.1 million, up from $2.92 million, a 6% increase.
• Appropriated surplus: None, down from $50,000.
• Assessments: $157.3 million, down from $159.2 million, a 1.2% decrease.
• Tax rate: $19.74, up from $18.40, a 7.2% increase.
• Water rate: $5.45 per 1,000 gallons, unchanged.
• Sewer rate: $10.54 per 1,000 gallons to $10.75.