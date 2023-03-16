WATERLOO — A motion to have the ability to exceed the state’s property tax cap, if needed, failed at the Village Board’s March 13 meeting.
The board conducted a public hearing on the local law at the start of the meeting.
Village Attorney Dennis Benjamin told the board that such an override was common during budget preparation time in case it is needed. If the tax cap is exceeded, it would take a two-thirds vote of the board to adopt a budget.
The village is in the process of assembling a 2023-24 budget by the end of the month. It goes into effect April 1.
Mayor Jack O’Connor was absent, making trustee and Deputy Mayor Lee Boise the presiding officer. During the meeting, a motion was made to enact the local law. The result was a 2-1 defeat, with Gina Suffredini voting in favor and John Butlak and Les Marquart voting no. Boise, as presiding officer, did not vote; his vote would have been inconsequential, as the measure needed three votes to pass.
“I’m concerned with staying within the 2 percent tax cap whenever possible, regardless of the existence of a local law or not,” said Village Administrator Don Northrup, who plays a major role in budget preparation. “The real answer is collaboration between the village, town, school district and county if we want to be mindful of the taxpayers, not whether we have, or don’t have, a local law.”
In other action Monday, the board voted to schedule the budget workshop for 3 p.m. March 30 in the West Main Street village offices, and to conduct a public hearing on the budget at 7 p.m. April 10. The public hearing will be followed by an organizational meeting at 7:15 and the regular monthly board meeting at 7:30.