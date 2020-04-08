WATERLOO – There’s no doubt the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically altered the functioning of local governmental bodies, which are supposed to meet in open, public sessions.
But such public gatherings are now prohibited as part of the effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
With that backdrop, the Village Board will present a 2020-21 village budget at a “public hearing” at the board’s 7 p.m. Monday meeting. The meeting, however, will be conducted by conference call. Village residents can listen in by calling 1-646-307-1990 and using the access code of 738-763-582#. The only way to comment on the budget is to send an email to villageoffice@waterloony.com prior to the meeting.
Here’s a look at the proposed budget compared to this year’s spending plan:
APPROPRIATIONS: $3,630,618 this year, projected to increase to $4,066,944 in the coming fiscal year, an increase of 12.02 percent. Village Administrator Don Northup said that is due to normal cost increases and the water line, sewer line and roadway reconstruction on several streets on the south side of the village, a $390,000 project.
TAX LEVY: The tax levy is projected to increase to $2,882,597, up 1.78 percent from $2,832,184 this year.
ASSESSED VALUE: The assessed value of village properties will drop .74 percent from $160.8 to $159.6 million.
TAX RATE: Last year, the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value was $17.61. For the new year, it is projected to be $18.06, a 2.5 percent hike.
OTHER INCOME: Grants and other non-property tax revenue is projected to increase by 29.5 percent.
BOARD SALARIES: The salary of the mayor will be $10,800. The salaries for the four trustees will be $7,100 each.
The village is proposing to increase what it charges wholesale water customers by 20 cents per 1,000 gallons. The rate charged to other municipalities and water districts will go from $3.13 to $3.33 per 1,000 gallons.
The water rate for village residential and commercial customers is going to go from $5.25 to $5.45 per 1,000 gallons. The sewer rate will go from $9.98 to $10.33 per 1,000 gallons.
The meeting will also have a regular monthly agenda and be the board’s annual organizational meeting.
In another pandemic related development, the dedication and unveiling of a new Purple Heart veterans memorial in LaFayette Park, scheduled for Memorial Day weekend May 30, has been postponed to an undetermined future date.
People can still submit nominations of Purple Heart recipients for inclusion on the memorial in future years. To date, there are 73 names submitted for consideration.