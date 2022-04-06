WATERLOO — Village property owners are facing a 7.2% increase in the tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year, and the tentative budget also shows a 6% increase in the tax levy, a 3.3% hike in expenditures, and a 2% increase in the sewer rate.
The spending plan will be subject to a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, prior to the Village Board’s monthly meeting.
Village Administrator Don Northrup said there are four main reasons for the tax increase.
He said the portion of the village south of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal in the town of Fayette has a $1.96 million drop in assessed value. That was a major factor in the overall assessed value of village properties declining by $1.94 million, or 1.2%.
Northrup noted the cost of workers’ compensation has risen, and the village lost revenue from its fire-protection contracts when the towns of Fayette and Waterloo decided not to renew.
Finally, Northrup said the impact of inflation on the cost of operating the village was a major factor in the general fund budget increasing by $130,318, or 3.3%.
The water rate will remain at $5.45 per 1,000 gallons used.
“Water rates will remain the same in the coming year, even though the water budget will increase from $1,822,277 to $2,096,995,” Northrup explained. “That includes a water-line repair project with an estimated cost of $160,000 and an increase in intermunicipal operations of $100,000.”
The sewer budget will increase from $1,200,701 to $1,338,847, with an increase in capital expenditures of $105,000. The sewer rate would climb from $10.54 to $10.75 per 1,000 gallons.