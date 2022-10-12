WATERLOO — The Village Board voted Monday to introduce a local law that would eliminate the elected village justice position and consolidate it with the town justice seat.
A public hearing on the proposed local law is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 14 in the village’s 41 W. Main St. offices.
Currently, both positions are held by Conrad Struzik. The current budget for village court is $34,567, while Struzik’s salary as village justice is $8,400.
The local law is subject to a permissive referendum. A public vote must be scheduled on the elimination of the position, provided that a specified number of signatures is submitted by village voters by a certain date.
In other action:
• GRANTS —The board conducted a public hearing on the uses of a federal Community Development Block Grant community planning grant awarded the village. No one commented at the hearing, which was the second conducted by the board.
The village has submitted a Round 6 application for a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, as well as applying for a $4.5 million NY Forward award. The village is seeking funding to help pay for a host of downtown upgrades, and to connect downtown to the Cayuga-Seneca Canal area.
Waterloo is one of four DRI and 16 NY Forward applicants submitted. The Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council will review the applications, and finalists should be notified in about two weeks.
In addition, the village has applied for a Restore NY grant to help fund the rehabilitation of 3, 5 and 7 W. Main St.; trustees were told that seven applications have been approved for residential home rehabilitation work as part of the 2020 CDBG housing rehabilitation grant awarded the village (Waterloo has requested a 2022 CDBG housing rehabilitation grant too); and the village has submitted a 2022 NY Main Street Anchor grant application for development of the Main Street Shoppe Center building. A decision on the latter application should be made in December.
• CANALSIDE — Village officials continue to meet with the New York Power Authority and state Canal Corp. regarding the proposed redevelopment of the canalside area, including a new Locust Street pedestrian bridge.
• GODLEY — The board will recognize retiring Police Chief Jason Godley Nov. 14 for his 25 years of service.
Godley retired Aug. 31 and was named as the Waterloo school district’s second school resource officer. He became chief July 10, 2017, succeeding longtime boss Doyle Marquart upon his retirement. Godley opened a sports apparel store downtown this year.