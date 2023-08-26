WATERLOO — The Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department will be getting a 2017 Spartan Metro Custom Pumper fire truck to replace a 1999 model.
The Village Board voted unanimously to make the purchase from Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus Company of Union Grove, Ala., during a special board meeting Aug. 18.
The cost is $495,000, which will be paid over a five-year period.
The finalized agreement and terms of the sale will be discussed at the board’s Sept. 11 regular meeting.
The board is also expected to authorize the sale at auction of the 1999 model pumper at the Sept. 11 meeting.