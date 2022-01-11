WATERLOO — As of Jan. 1, the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department is responsible only for fire protection service in the village.
Last year, the town of Waterloo voted to contract with the Border City Fire Department for those services. Shortly after that, the Fayette Town Board voted to end its contract with Waterloo to serve its fire districts.
Both cited the cost of the proposed Waterloo VFD contract.
"These changes were initiated by the town of Waterloo and town of Fayette, as they have elected to receive the mandated fire protection services from other fire protection providers," Waterloo Mayor Jack O'Connor said. "Therefore, the WVFD will be responsible only for mutual aid call coverage in these two towns fire protection districts as of Jan. 1."