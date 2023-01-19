WATERLOO — John and Karen O’Brien were driving through downtown Watkins Glen not long ago when the Waterloo residents were struck by the colorful banners on utility poles honoring those from that community who died in wars.
“We were impressed by them and wondered if Waterloo could do that, being the Birthplace of Memorial Day and its history,” Karen O’Brien said.
She is active with the Sa-Go-Ye-Wat-Ha Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and decided to take on the banners as a project. She sought support from the village board, and her idea was received with enthusiasm, she said.
O’Brien asked Watkins Glen about their banners and was told they were made by a company called Rileighs Outdoor Decor of Allentown, Pa. under the name Hometown Heroes Banners. Banners with photos and information about the veterans who died in wars also adorn poles in Lyons, Clifton Springs and Dundee, she noted.
“I began to get a list together of those from the town and village of Waterloo who were in the Armed Forces and were killed in action during war,” O’Brien said.
Her research with local veterans groups has produced a list of 46 names from World Wars I and II, the Korean War, Vietnam, and Afghanistan.
There were 58 men from Waterloo who served in the Union Army during the American Civil War (1861-65) who were killed in action. They are recognized at the American Civil War Memorial at Locust and Washington streets.
Many names were obtained from the stone memorials in LaFayette Park, including the new Purple Heart monument.
“We came up with a strategic plan and presented it to the Village Board. They OK and are working with the DAR on this, but we need the community’s help finding the families of those killed in action to get their permission to have a banner made for their veteran” O’Brien said. “That will be a challenge, as families move away or are no longer around, especially for the ones from the two world wars. We need the family’s approval to have a banner done.”
Hometown Heroes offers several graphic designs. Local groups provide names and other essential information for the banners. O’Brien said photographs of the veterans honored also are essential, making contact with families even more important.
“It’s rewarding to do this, but also heartbreaking,” she said. “We need help. Corporate sponsors would be nice too. The local VFW and American Legion are doing all they can, but donations from the public are appreciated.”
She said the banners would be placed on the downtown utility poles before Memorial Day in May and be taken down after Veterans Day in November.
In a joint statement, village Trustees Gina Suffredini and Lee Boise said the board “is honored to partner with our local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to further honor our veterans here in Waterloo. The Killed in Action banners program is one of several ways Waterloo, the Birthplace of Memorial Day, remembers our local veterans.”
O’Brien said family members of veterans killed in action that want to honor their loved one can contact her at 315-539-5099 or karen.obrien56@gmail.com for information regarding the application process.
Find information about the Hometown Heroes banner program at hometownheroesbanners.com.