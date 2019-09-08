WATERLOO — The village of Waterloo supplies water to several Seneca County communities from its water treatment plant in Fayette on the east shore of Seneca Lake.
In an effort to upgrade the plant to meet new drinking water standards, Mayor Jack O’Connor said the village has already designed water treatment plant improvements to provide high quality, safe drinking water to all users.
In response to proposed new state regulatory requirements for per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and recently publicized unofficial testing for such substances within Seneca Lake, O’Connor said the village is trying to be proactive.
O’Connor said the village is in the process of requesting that the village water treatment plant in Fayette be exempt from property taxes to allow the village to redirect those funds toward the cost of the needed plant upgrades. The town of Fayette assesses the village-owned property and the village pays town, county and school district taxes of more than $100,000 on the water plant properties.
“Such proactive action will allow the village of Waterloo to continue to help maintain the water quality of its municipal water supply,’’ O’Connor said in a statement released Friday.
The matter will be discussed at Monday night’s Village Board meeting. Tom Scoles, senior public health sanitarian for the Seneca County Health Department, has been invited.