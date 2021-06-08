WATERLOO — Since it was installed in 2006, local children have been able to cool off on hot summer days in a water spray park at the Community Center on Oak Street.
But it has broken down on occasion, and last summer it was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The original spray park equipment was installed with financial help from Seneca Meadows Inc. SMI has again stepped forward and paid $31,947 for repairs to the park equipment. It is now officially reopened and ready for children to cool off from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m seven days a week.
“The spray park has never worked so well since its opening in 2006,” said Mike Slywka, Community Center director. “It’s a key part of our summer rec program and is very popular, especially on hot days.”
The system is user-activated and works on a timer. There is no cost to users.
“The village of Waterloo appreciates the financial assistance from Seneca Meadows to bring this popular summer recreational spot back to full operation just in time for summer heat to turn up,” said Mayor Jack O’Connor.