WATERLOO — Tiffany Folk and Kelly Felice Molino were strangers a year ago.
Today, they are united — closely — by Folk’s decision to donate one of her two healthy kidneys to Molino.
“I feel connected to her in a way I never could have imagined,” Molino wrote in an email. “What she has shared with me is more than just a gift of life. She has shown me a true selflessness and given me hope.”
Molino has a hereditary disease called polycystic kidney disease — or PKD — for which there is no treatment and no cure. A few years ago, her kidney function dropped significantly, presenting her with a future of either dialysis or a transplant.
She said a transplant was a better option, considering her relatively young age and the fact that she’s in good health otherwise. It took place Jan. 13 at Albany Medical Center.
Both women are recovering at home. Molino, as the recipient, is being closely monitored for signs of rejection of her new kidney. So far, so good.
Folk is happy to talk about her momentous decision, saying she wants to draw attention to the huge need for more living kidney donors. Molino said she’s a “very private person” and did not want to be interviewed directly. She did express her thoughts in an email, however.
“The words I feel for Tiffany are hard to find. I’m beyond thankful for and to her,” she wrote. “Her family has been so great through this also. We both have had such tremendous support. I just wish to remain private on my part as I am still in the beginning of my recovery and my story is very personal to me.”
She said focusing on Folk and “her giving spirit” would help others who have thought about becoming a donor or who are close to that decision but don’t know yet if it’s a path for them.
“Thankfully, there are people like Tiffany in this world!” Molino wrote, calling her donor “an amazing person.”
Both women are in their 40s and have mutual friends.
Folk, one of two Seneca County election commissioners, said she’s tired and sore, but overall she’s doing well and hopes to resume normal activities soon. She’s also a member of the Waterloo school board.
“I have two friends, Heather Elisofen and Jamie Excell, who are on Facebook with me. Last March, they shared a page on kidney transplants and how their friend, Kelly, whom I didn’t know, was in dire needs of a kidney transplant as a life-saving measure,” Folk said. “Not only was I was moved by Kelly’s story, but I was blown away by the compassion her friends portrayed and knew in my heart that if I were faced with a similar situation for a loved one, I too would go to great lengths to save the them.”
Folk’s friends told her about a program called Share Your Spare 4 our BFF.
“I checked it out and read Kelly’s story,” Folk said. “I was moved and emotional. I thought, ‘What if that was me and my friends?’ I could relate to that and I decided to look further into being a living donor.”
Folk found that Molino’s donor had to have an A positive blood type, which she is. “I reached out for more information. I was interested, but hadn’t made any commitments yet,” she said. She never doubted her decision and was at peace, knowing that at anytime she could be ruled out as a potential donor.
Next, she called the Albany Medical Center kidney donor coordinator, who explained the entire procedure along with the risks. Folk was told what additional tests she would have to undergo to determine if she was a match. She had those tests done and found she was a blood and tissue match for Molino.
After intense discussions with experts, her physician and her family, Folk said she decided to donate one of her healthy kidneys to Molino.
“One major question I had to ask was did the risks outweigh the benefits to Kelly? I determined it didn’t,” Folk said.
The Molinos moved back to Waterloo last summer and the two families got together at the Folks’ home in July and quickly forged a bond.
“Kelly and her family are lovely people. We talked about a donation and what it would mean at length. I think we all came away with a good feeling,” Folk said.
They exchanged phone numbers and remain connected by phone and on Facebook.
Folk and Molino, once enrolled in the transplant program, each had their own teams to advocate for each other.
Molino’s kidney function level was decreasing and dialysis was looming without a transplant. Folk remembers being told Kelly’s function was 10 percent, considered very low.
On Oct.16, the surgery was ready to be scheduled. It was set for Jan. 13.
Folk and Molino went to Albany Medical Center Jan. 12 and were placed in adjoining operating rooms. Folk was prepped first and then Molino.
“They removed my kidney laparoscopically, and it was transplanted into Kelly,” Folk said. The surgeries went well. They were placed in recovery rooms and Folk said she went to check on Molino as soon as she could.
“I’ll never forget talking to her. She looked much better, healthier and with good color. It was phenomenal to give someone this gift. It’s amazing to know you may have saved her life,” Folk said. “There was such relief that it worked. We were told that the success rate for a kidney transplant is much higher with a live donor than one taken from someone who is deceased.”
Folk said she has never doubted her decision. She said she did her reading and research and got educated on the procedure. She has no major limitations and hopes to soon be cleared to resume normal activities.
“I was never nervous. I had faith in the medical staff that they knew what they were doing. My body has to adjust to having one good kidney. Overall, I feel great,” she said.
She said her husband Chris was concerned, and her kids were surprised, but they all were supportive once she made her decision. Friends also were very supportive, providing meals for the family as she recovered.
Another motivating factor for Folk was the Folks’ son, Tristan. He committed suicide Dec. 21, 2017 at age 18 while a freshman at Rochester Institute of Technology. Tristan was an official organ donor.
“In the midst of our grief when we found out, we realized he was a donor. His tissue, skin, eyes, corneas, heart valves and bones were donated for research and to help others live. I’m still bereaving the loss of our son but his death and example motivated me to save lives if I can, in any way I can,” Folk said.
“I may have shared my spare kidney with Kelly, but the light Kelly will share with the world for years to come is a beautiful gift for all,” Folk said.
By the way, you can’t miss the Folks’ home on West Wright Avenue. It’s the one with the large “Donate Life” flag in the front yard.