WATERLOO — Monday’s Town Board agenda has been cleared of items to make time for what is expected to be a well-attended public hearing on zoning map amendments.
The proposed amendments would eliminate so-called “split zoning” on lower Burgess Road and on Routes 5&20 between Waterloo and Border City.
That would entail changing the current single-family residential or R-1 zone on parcels closest to the roadways in both areas to a new zone that would allow access to land further into the parcels zoned for commercial or agricultural use. The R-1 zone prohibits access to the commercial or agricultural zones on the same parcel.
The changes are likely to generate controversy because the zoning map change on Burgess Road could reignite a seven-year fight over clay mining from a 122-acre parcel owned by Seneca Meadows Landfill. The proposed zone change would allow the landfill to construct access roads in the current R-1 zone that trucks could use to take soil mined from Meadow View Mine across Burgess Road and into the landfill on Salcman Road. The landfill wants the soil to use as liner material and cover for its operations.
SMI has a valid mined land reclamation permit from the DEC for Meadow View Mine.
The R-1 zone prohibits use of that strip for mining and the access road. That argument was successfully made in state courts by opponents of the mining in 2017. The issue had been dormant until the zoning amendments were proposed, possibly touching off a new round of legal battles.
Leading the fight against mining was North Road property owner Dixie Lemmon and a group called Concerned Citizens of Seneca County. They have spoken out against the proposed zoning amendments, while landfill officials have voiced support for the proposed changes. One of their arguments is that the split zoning improperly denies their use of the land for a legal purpose. Opponents argue the town comprehensive plan, which is supposed to be compatible with the zoning code, calls for no commercial mining in the town.
According to the agenda, the board is not expected to vote on the zoning map amendments after Monday’s public hearing but could possibly in March.
There may be more support for eliminating the split zoning on Routes 5&20.