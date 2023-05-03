WATERLOO — It’s one of this Seneca County community’s hidden gems, and for those who have not seen the second floor of the historic Waterloo Library and Historical Society on the corner of Church and East William streets, today is a good chance to check out the remade space.
Fatzinger Hall has been closed for renovations since 2021. It reopens today, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Geneva Area and Seneca County chambers of commerce will team up for a ribbon-cutting from 3-5 p.m., with a photo opportunity at 4:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
“We urge people to come celebrate the reopening and tour this grand property for yourself,” said Cyndi Park-Sheils, executive director of the Waterloo Library and Historical Society.
Over the past two years, workers have installed new seating, risers, carpeting, theater lighting, a sound system, a projector with a 14-foot screen, and long-anticipated air conditioning.
The project cost $400,000 and was paid in part by state grant money and community donations. A donation from Seneca Meadows Inc. paid for the projector and screen, and grants through the New York State Library Construction Program over two application years helped, also.
Park-Sheils said it is Phase I of a long-term capital project to upgrade the historic library building.
The Waterloo Library was designed in 1880 by the Nichols and Brown architectural firm of Albany. The Queen Anne-style design features a library and office space on the first floor and a performance hall on the second floor. Fatzinger Hall has a raised stage with a trap door for actors to change costumes. It has tiered seating for 150 people.
The design was unusual for the period, offering a fully open space with no support pillars to obstruct the view of the stage.
Thomas Fatzinger was a prominent businessman in Waterloo at the time, and in January 1876, he offered $5,000 to establish the library. The second-floor area was named Fatzinger Hall in his honor. He also was a charter member of the Waterloo Library and Historical Society when it was established in 1875.
Fatzinger died before the library was finished and open to the public.
The hall hosted musical recitals, speeches and civic gatherings from 1880 to 1911. It was closed because new fire regulations deemed it to be a hazard, as access to it was available only from a single interior staircase.
The space was used to house the library’s museum until the Terwilliger Hall addition was built for the museum in 1960. An exterior fire escape was built and Fatzinger Hall was reopened to host plays, musical performances, lectures, children’s programs, and even a wedding or two.
In July 2021, the library received a $250,000 state grant for new seats, which were installed during the most recent renovation project.