WATERLOO — This Seneca County village will have a new mayor June 1.
Who that person is will be decided in Tuesday’s village election at the community center.
The choices are current Village Board member Gina Suffredini, a Democrat, and political newcomer Walter M. Bennett, a Republican.
The new mayor will be selected by the village’s 2,843 registered voters. That breaks down into 1,175 Republicans, 908 Democrats, 651 not enrolled in any party, 92 Conservatives, and 17 Working Families Party members.
The winner will succeed Republican Jack O’Connor, who planned to seek reelection to a second term and was set to face Bennett in a Jan. 31 GOP primary. However, O’Connor withdrew due to health issues.
Here’s a look at the two candidates:
WALTER BENNETT
Age: 40
Address: 64 Church St.
Education: Waterloo High School
Job: Technical business analyst for Alludo, a multi-national software company
Political experience: None
Family: Wife, Andrea; children Kamryn, Walter Jr., Clare
Why did you decide to run for mayor and not trustee?
For the last several terms of mayor, it has felt like a lot of status quo without any big ideas or communication around the decisions made. Our community has become largely transient while suffering a brain drain of our graduates, so we have lost any pride or identity that we once had.
It was brought to my attention that there was an election coming up and that I should run, so I gave it thought. After a discussion with the village Republican committee, friends and family, it was agreed that I may make the best contribution to the future of the village as mayor.
What would be your priorities if elected mayor?
Initially, my platform was restoring a sense of community and pride. I still hope to achieve that as a long-term goal. There are day-to-day logistics that have been brought to light since talking with residents that will be my to priorities.
We have recruitment and retention issues with the police force ... increasing resources so that we have coverage without officers working dangerously long hours will be a top priority. The fire department needs money for mechanical and building repairs, with discussion of negotiations for coverage deals with neighboring fire districts. I hope to learn more about their needs, wants and worries. Third, I plan to tackle the water and sewer infrastructure issues almost immediately. I would like to get a grant that will fund a full audit of our water and sewer so we can have a proper plan for maintenance and upgrades. Other priorities would be a friendly dialogue with business owners so we are known as being business friendly.
Would you support a study of abolishing the village government and merging it with the town, as was done in Seneca Falls in 2011?
In my talks with the community, the idea of dissolution is not popular. However, creating a water district and a fire district do seem to be popular and make a lot of sense. We can remove two of the six departments, allowing for a more focused approach to the village’s other issues. Having both a village and town appear to create an extra layer of complexity when dealing with state or federal entities, so maybe we should be investigating this. I don’t have a strong opinion on the matter because I do not have the data, but I am interested in gathering the data and presenting it to the public.
Should the village pursue a sharing of Seneca County sales tax revenue with the villages?
I think this effort is a waste of time. It sounds good in theory and I agreed at first read, but what’s the point? If the village were to take in any amount of money from the county, would the county just raises taxes on everyone to make up the difference in revenue? It feels like a political move to campaign on without putting thought into it. I guess we could get a small amount from our more rural neighbors to improve our villages, but it feels likely it will be a wash.
Do you support ongoing efforts of the village to seek grants to improve infrastructure and downtown?
The DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative) state grant that I am told we have applied for three times and not won will continue to be a priority. I believe a new round of applications will be available this summer and it make sense to go for that money. As a small-government conservative, I say since that grant is not a given, we need to be prepared to make the village better as a community. Bringing the community together and instilling a sense of pride should go a long way toward pulling ourselves out of the current stagnation.
Do you have any specific criticism of your opponent’s performance on the Village Board?
I have no specific criticisms of Mrs. Suffredini. I consider her a friend and a wonderful person. The only thing I would say is that she is a veteran trustee for three terms. Depending on how you think things have been going, that is either a good thing or a bad thing.
GINA SUFFREDINI
Age: 64
Address: 64 Stark St.
Education: Waterloo High School; Herkimer Community College; SUNY Geneseo; Nazareth College.
Job: Retired speech and language therapist, Waterloo school district.
Political experience: Elected village trustee for three four-year terms; deputy mayor.
Family: Adult daughters, Danielle and Rachelle.
Why did you decide to run for mayor this year?
The duties of mayor require an extensive amount of time due to meetings, emergencies, etc. I have been retired for a few years now and have been able to attend more meetings with developers, department heads, other municipalities, and visit with property owners when they have concerns. I have made presentations to the Waterloo school board, the Town Board, and the Seneca County Board of Supervisors on behalf of the village. I am running for mayor because the time is right. I have established my leadership and communication style and will use my experience and availability for the betterment of the village as a leader and not as one voting member of the board.
What would be your top three priorities if elected?
My top three priorities would be communication, sharing of services, and growth and development.
We need to do a better job communicating our successes. I want to change the tone, climate and negativity through regular meetings with me, such as open coffee hours to give people a chance to communicate in a relaxed environment, and have regular office hours. I would include regular communication with water bills and regular updates to our website. I will reach out to those who claim to have the answers to our problems and ask them to be on many of the planning committees, rather than airing opinions all over social media without having the knowledge and information. We all need to work together.
I will request regular meetings with the town of Waterloo, and continue meetings we already have with the town of Fayette, so we can repair and establish a working relationship. We can be successful with sharing of services if we work together. I would be a voice and advocate for the village. I will aggressively strive for more county and state grants. We need to improve our village to draw families and business to our community by offering start-up support, improving water and sewer infrastructure and supporting continuation of fire and police services.
What accomplishments are you most proud of during your tenure on the Village Board?
I have made myself available all hours of the day and night to village residents by phone, text, email and in person, responding to every contact. I am on a board that has secured more than $4 million in grants to improve our water and sewer infrastructure, while welcoming several new businesses to the community. I have established a trusted, working relationship with committee members. I have established a positive partnership with the school district to fund our summer recreation program, facilitate the sale of the Main Street School to develop apartments, and helped facilitate the acquisition of the Walnut Street field for the village.
Would you support a study of abolishing village government and merging it with the town, as was done in Seneca Falls in 2011?
I do not support dissolution of the village at this time. I think the town and village boards need to have conversations regarding the sharing of services. There may come a time when a study is necessary and I would support it then. The process would need transparency and community input.
Do you support the effort to have Seneca County share its sales tax revenue with the villages?
I absolutely believe the county should share sales tax with villages. Statewide, 46 of the 57 counties share sales tax with towns and villages. Sharing of the sales tax would be best spent on public safety, purchase of a fire truck that is desperately needed. I would continue to request the county and our two at large supervisors to share their abundance of sales tax for our high priority needs.
What are the two biggest challenges facing the village and how should they be addressed?
Greater resident participation in the decision-making process. Residents need to be encouraged to volunteer for committees, attend meetings and contact board members so they have all the facts when communicating with others.
Also, our water and sewer infrastructure is aged and requires costly repair and replacement. We need to find grants or state and federal aid for that purpose.