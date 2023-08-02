SENECA FALLS — Interested in working on projects to improve the quality of Cayuga Lake?
If so, the Cayuga Lake Watershed Intermunicipal Organization is seeking someone to accept the full-time, benefits-eligible position.
The primary duties of the watershed manager:
• To coordinate water quality improvement projects between the many stakeholder groups as spelled out in the Cayuga Lake Watershed Restoration and Protection Plan and the New York State Harmful Algal Bloom Action Plan.
• To attend CWIO board and committee meetings is required when requested, as the position requires considerable exercise of independent judgment, transparency, and high-integrity leadership.
• To assist municipalities in preparing grant applications, administering and managing grant requirements, and encouraging the adoption of land-use regulations and best management practices throughout the watershed.
Qualifications include:
• A bachelor’s degree in environmental science, watershed management, natural resources, or an equivalent related degree.
• A demonstrated success in writing and securing grant funding for environmental, municipal, infrastructure, or related projects.
• Project management experience that involves coordinating with multiple partners, assisting with budget development, managing budgets, and negotiating and contracting with vendors.
• The ability to build relationships across a wide range of potential partners that includes local governments, watershed and water quality groups, lake associations, county, state and federal agencies and funding sources.
• Knowledge of New York State water resource regulations and protection principles in environmental planning.
• Under minimal supervision, make decisions based on analysis, science, experience and context.
• Willingness and ability to travel and to work occasional nights and weekends.
A review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, résumé and the names and contact information of at least three professional references to the watershed’s application service, Interfolio. A background check is required.
For questions, send an email to help@interfolio.com or call 1-877-997-8807 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays.