GENEVA — Dr. Jack Davidoff has been a physician for 30 years and part of the emergency medical services (EMS) field for nearly four decades, so his thoughts on health care — in the Finger Lakes area and beyond — take into account the landscape long before COVID-19.
“Clearly, our health care system is seriously broken and COVID has only added to it,” said Davidoff, medical director for the Finger Lakes EMS Council, which is based at the Finger Lakes Community College campus in Geneva. “EMS continues to be the safety net for the system breaking down, but our own safety net has holes that people are falling through.”
Davidoff and others in the EMS business believe a relatively new and evolving health care model can close some of those holes — community paramedicine.
“People are really using 911 as their health care provider these days. In some cases, they have no one else to call and rely on,” he said. “They call 911 for an ambulance and say ‘What is wrong with me? Do I need to be taken to a hospital?’ If they are seriously ill, we can take them to a hospital and treat them on the way. We can also reassure people that they don’t need to go to a hospital.”
For EMS providers, there is a price for that honesty — for the most part, they can’t bill an insurance company, Medicare or Medicaid if an ambulance call doesn’t result in patient transport to a hospital.
“A lot of people, instead of calling an ambulance for a true emergency, are using it for non-emergent purposes. We have been called for anything from a toothache to a stubbed toe that still hurts two weeks later,” said Matt Sproul, chief of the Canandaigua Emergency Squad. “These are things people should be going to urgent care for or seeing their own doctor, or a dentist. If a paramedic or EMT (emergency medical technician) assesses a patient and the patient decides they don’t want to go to a hospital, the insurance companies don’t pay anything.”
Community paramedicine, in a nutshell, allows paramedics and EMTs to take on expanded roles by assisting with public health and primary care preventive services to underserved populations. Think of it as a house call with a medical professional, but not a doctor.
“A community paramedic can provide some of that care at home. We can call the primary care doctor for a consult, maybe renew a prescription. In some cases, we can even pick up that prescription and get it to the patient in an alternative vehicle, so we are not tying up an ambulance,” said Davidoff, who is also medical director for Finger Lakes Ambulance. “Maybe we can draw some blood and take it to the lab, and your doctor will get those results. We can do that in 15 to 20 minutes, and we are not tying up an emergency room.”
Sproul said the Canandaigua Emergency Squad would embrace community paramedicine, since his staff is very interactive with the community. He said it would be beneficial for patients recently released from a hospital.
“It can be quite overwhelming to be released from care and have many new medications, with different dosages and times to take them. It would be beneficial to have medics to help walk them through the process again,” he said. “It would also help facilitate wellness, try to eliminate hospitalizations and handle care at home. Canandaigua Emergency Squad is always looking at ways to help those in need, and that will never stop.”
While community paramedicine isn’t seen in the Finger Lakes area — and may not be for some time — Davidoff said several downstate communities have it.
“Phoenix, Arizona is also making it work. We are a little behind the times,” he said. “We just don’t have the numbers, staffing, funding, etc.”
Everyone the Times talked to for this three-part ambulance series supported the concept of community paramedicine in this area. They also admitted it will likely be years — if not decades — before it happens locally, if ever.
“It’s something I see happening in maybe 10-15 years, or more ... although I think it would be a very valuable service in this area,” said Zach Gibeau, director of operations and chief of EMS for South Seneca Ambulance. “We need to talk about it ... but it would cost a lot of money to get up and running. It would be wonderful for our area to have something like this.”
Al Kalfass, executive director of Clifton Springs-based Finger Lakes Ambulance, said community paramedicine could start a change to a more regional approach to area ambulance service.
“We need to work together. I think the day whether you are a paid or a volunteer agency doesn’t matter anymore,” he said. “We can do things together, such as group purchasing, negotiating insurance rates, educating people on what EMS does. Honestly, it’s time to get all of us in a room together and figure this out. When someone calls 911, they don’t really care whose name is on the side of the ambulance.”
Davidoff said while getting insurance carriers to support community paramedicine in the Finger Lakes is a major hurdle, he believes they would benefit.
“This will save money in the long run. Let’s say a person is just released from the hospital. If we end up taking that person back to the hospital and they are admitted, we are talking about thousands of dollars in billing for the ambulance trip and hospital stay,” he said. “With community paramedicine, they would be spending hundreds to save thousands. To me, it’s a no-brainer.”