NEWARK — Wayne Arts will participate in the ninth annual Wine, Craft Beverage, and Artisan Festival scheduled for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at T. Spencer Knight Canal Port.
Wayne Arts will be displaying and selling artwork created by its members. Watercolors, oil paintings, photography, prints, and more will be available for viewing and purchase.
“It is also a pleasure to announce that work by local artist Bill Finewood will be available,” Wayne Arts board member GiGi Parcero said. “We are so pleased that Bill is participating. His work is phenomenal.”
Another highlight of the show and sale will be the raffle of an original watercolor painting by Richard Ware. Ware was a resident of Newark who painted familiar local scenery.
“His work is as vibrant and current as it was when he painted it decades ago,” Parcero said.
The painting will be on display at the Wayne Arts tent the evening of the sale.
Tickets for the raffle are $5 each. Anyone who signs up for a Wayne Arts membership that night will receive a free raffle ticket. The drawing will be at the end of the show and sale.
In addition, Wayne Arts will have information on upcoming shows at the gallery, as well as classes and events.