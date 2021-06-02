LYONS — Wayne Behavioral Health Network has received the Commissioner’s Community Care Award for 2021 from the state Office of Mental Health.
“We are deeply humbled and honored to be selected as this year’s recipient of the OMH Community Care Award,” said Jim Haitz, director of Wayne Behavioral Health. “Our organization is truly committed and dedicated to improving the emotional health and well-being of the youth in our community and in our schools.”
Wayne Behavioral Health operates 29 school-based mental health satellite clinics in all 11 of the county’s school districts. As the COVID-19 pandemic surged last spring, the agency started tele-mental health services in all clinics, making sure families, students and school personnel were aware mental health services were available.
“We also recognize that our strong progress and success has been supported by the many tremendous partnerships we have, including those with our local school districts and their superintendents, community partner agencies, and our fellow county departments,” Haitz said.
“Wayne Behavioral Health has done a remarkable job collaborating with school superintendents and staff in school districts throughout the county,” added Dr. Ann Sullivan, commissioner of the state Office of Mental Health. “They have OMH-licensed school satellites in every school, interact and reach out to families and students, and have worked to ensure services have been available throughout the pandemic. They have done an extraordinary job and are certainly deserving of recognition.”
During summer recess last year, Wayne Behavioral Health staff contacted each superintendent to coordinate delivery of services, and how to best address the needs of children as the new school year began.
The Community Care Award, created in 2019, recognizes the achievements of people and organizations that make positive contribution to the mental health system in their communities.
Throughout the pandemic, Wayne Behavioral Health remained staffed and provided mental health and addiction services. Nurses used a mobile clinic van to see patients who required injection medication, as well as other options for treatment.
“Most significantly, it’s the dedication and outstanding work by the WBHN mental health clinic team members who go to work every day to deliver the services in a compassionate, competent, effective, and professional manner,” Haitz said. “It goes without saying that the past year has been an extremely challenging year for many people, on so many levels. I’m so proud of my team and our clients for persevering over this past year through these tough times. We are so fortunate to be able to do the work we do and to be in a position to help others. We are very excited and grateful to receive this special award and we sincerely thank OMH for this recognition and honor.”