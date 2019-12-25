LYONS — Wayne County Treasurer Patrick Schmitt told supervisors earlier this year that the county could save $800,000 to $1 million by refinancing the debt associated with financing a $17 million project to convert the old Wayne County Nursing Home into the Public Safety Building.
He was wrong. The refinancing saved a lot more.
Schmitt said the refinancing is saving Wayne County nearly $1.6 million over the remaining 15 years of bond payments. That comes to an average annual savings of over $100,000 each year.
Schmitt announced Monday that Moody’s Investors Services assigned Wayne County an Aa2 rating for the county’s $6.1 million General Obligation Refunding (Serial) Bonds, 2019, while maintaining its Aa2 rating on the county’s outstanding bonds as well. Aa2 is the third highest credit rating that ratings agency Moody’s assigns to fixed income securities like bonds.
“Every time the county issues debt we are required to obtain a bond rating,” said Schmitt. “The ratings are done by independent companies and are used to help investors decide if the county is a good investment, and yes, that does impact interest rate/pricing yield.”
Schmitt explained that “selling bonds is the equivalent to taking out a mortgage, just on a much-larger scale. Our payment history is looked at, our passed financial operations is looked out and our ability to pay back the debt in the future is looked at as well.”
Schmitt said he is “always looking for ways to save Wayne County taxpayers money. When our financial advisors approached me about the potential savings we could make with refinancing these bonds, I took a resolution to the Board of Supervisors authorizing the financing, if market conditions were favorable for doing so. Market conditions were as hoped at the beginning of December when we had to close this transaction, and now the county taxpayers can benefit. I hope that the Board of Supervisors will use these savings to lower the tax levy for county taxpayers in future years.”