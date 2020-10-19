LYONS — Acknowledging it has a difficult time recruiting nursing staff for the Wayne County Nursing Home, the county Board of Supervisors will consider contracting with Reliant Staffing Systems for assistance in recruitment of licensed staff.
A motion to that effect is on the agenda for Tuesday morning’s meeting.
Reliant has proposed providing staff at fees of $41.50 per hour for Licensed Practical Nurses, $26.25 per hour for Certified Nurse Assistants, and $51.50 per hour for Registered Nurses. The county nursing home would have the option of retaining nurses for a fee if the employee has worked less than 675 hours and no fee if worked over 675 hours in a year.
The contract would be from Nov. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021, with the option to renew for two successive one-year periods.
The board also will consider a vote on establishing a practical nursing educational program at the county nursing home for long-term care practical nursing training in cooperation with Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES. The agreement would be from Jan.1, 2012 to Dec. 31, 2023.
Other resolutions on the agenda include:
• A motion to establish an affiliate agreement between Nazareth College and the county Public Health Department. The agreement would have the county provide space for a student intern from the Pittsford college to work for a semester, continuing for a three-year period. The intern will be unpaid and assist public health nurses perform data analysis of public health programs and COVID-19 response activities and community educational efforts.
• A resolution to amend the 2020 mental health budget by transferring $120,000 from the unassigned general fund balance. The reason cited is that the cost of county jail inmates involuntarily hospitalized at a New York State Forensic Psychiatric Center has exceeded the budgeted amount.
The motion cites two jail inmates admitted for forensic hospitalization institutions and both will likely remain there the rest of the year at a cost of about $1,000 per day or more.
• A motion to set 2021 salaries for members of the Board of Supervisors at $17,253, compared to $16,915 in 2020. The salary for the person selected board chairman for 2021 will be $23,246, compared to $22,790 this year. The chairman also will receive the $17,253 board member salary for a total of $40,499.
• A motion to make the permanent appointment of Edward Hunt as county compliance officer. He will confirm that the county is in compliance with all state, federal and local laws and regulations, including provisions of the county ethics policy.
• A motion to authorize. the lease of 30 Church St. from Richard and Andrea Evangelist to house the district attorney’s offices. The 10-year proposed lease would be at an unspecified monthly rate to be determined at the meeting. The current DA Office at 54 Broad St. is said to be cramped, with no possibility of expansion. The renovated building lease would go into effect Nov. 1, with a few more renovations by the owner before the offices move.
• A motion to allow Sgt. George Lorenz of the Sheriff’s Department to take ownership of the K-9 dog “Tyson” $1. The dog is retiring from service.
• Resolutions authorizing the settlement of two claims against the county. One is a settlement not to exceed $30,000 for a claim filed by a former jail inmate for an alleged improper medical exam. The other is for up to $150,000 to settle a claim of wrongful death at the county nursing home on Oct. 31, 2016. The settlement amount will have Nursefinder, a contract agency, pay $25,000 of the settlement amount.
• A motion to conduct a public hearing on the tentative 2021 county budget at 7:05 p.m. Dec. 1 in Supervisors Chambers. Copies of the budget will be available on Nov. 15.