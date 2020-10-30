LYONS — The departure of Wayne County Nursing Home Administrator Denis Vinnik resulted in the county Board of Supervisors hiring three people to assume his duties.
Meeting Wednesday, the board approved the appointment of Michelle Riggs as interim nursing home administrator and David Denny as nursing home administrator consultant.
Before Denny was hired, the board created the consultant position. After that, supervisors accepted the recommendation of a selection committee formed after Vinnik’s resignation to hire Jeffrey Stalker as permanent nursing home administrator, effective Nov. 30, at a salary of $101,975. The committee made the recommendation after interviewing several applicants.
Currently, Riggs is coordinator of Nurse Education and Infection Control at the nursing home. Vinnik recommended her for the interim appointment. County Administrator Rick House noted an administrator is needed at the facility for a least 16 hours a week to meet state Health Department requirements. Riggs will receive a 10% salary increase, to $76,820, while in the interim position.
The selection committee relayed that a licensed nursing home administrator is needed to serve as a consultant for at least 16 hours a week. The board agreed with House’s recommendation to create the consultant position and name Denny. He will paid at a rate of $125 per hour, plus mileage and one night’s overnight lodging per week.
Once a permanent administrator starts, the position will be abolished and Riggs will return to her former position.