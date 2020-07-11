LYONS — A Wayne County Sheriff’s Office member is now a federal officer.
In his monthly column, Sheriff Barry Virts said Sgt. Tammy Ryndock was recently sworn in as a special deputy U.S. Marshal. She is assigned to the child exploitation/human trafficking task force led by U.S. Marshal Charles Salina from the Western District of New York.
“It was my honor to assign Sgt. Ryndock to the task force. She does incredible work for victims, especially young children who do not have a voice or the ability to protect themselves from those that sexually and physically abuse them,” Virts said. “Sgt. Ryndock will elevate the abilities of the task force with her dedication, work ethic and investigative skills.”
Ryndock’s appointment authorizes her to monitor and participate in federal cases, and execute arrest/search warrants for task force investigations. Virts said the FBI did a background check on Ryndock after her nomination to the task force and before her appointment.
“I am humbled to have been selected to be a member of the federal task force,” Ryndock said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to better serve the children and community members of Wayne County with this new appointment.”
In other news, Virts said he has been talking with county Administrator Rick House and Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Miller about the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. It requires municipal governments and police agencies to have community meetings and a review of police force policies, procedures and practices, and a plan ratified by April 1 of next year.
Virts, who was appointed by Cuomo to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services Law Enforcement Accreditation Council, will be working on standards to meet the order. He also will work on policies and guidelines for the state Municipal Police Training Council, which is chaired by Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike.
“In the meantime, this office will enhance our current de-escalation strategies and training on implicit bias and racial bias,” Virts said. “There is much work and outreach that is required by the executive order that will be organized and adhered to once more guidance is received.”
Virts reports the following sheriff’s office statistics from May:
• Sixteen males and two females were committed to the jail. The jail made 35 transports, served 3,471 inmate meals and more than $21,000 was collected from inmates released on bail and fines.
Inmates worked more than 1,500 hours of labor, including laundry, facility cleaning and food service.
• Court security officers cleared 329 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing one contraband item.
• Deputies traveled 111,648 miles on patrol and responded to 67 accidents that included two fatalities and 16 injuries. They also handled five missing person cases, 30 animal complaints, about 3,000 miscellaneous complaints, 8 major crimes, 412 minor crimes, and eight fire investigations.
Deputies issued 486 traffic tickets in May, made 13 DWI arrests, and 145 arrests for felonies, misdemeanor and violations. There were also 21 mental health arrests.
State police made five other DWI arrests in the county.
• The civil office processed 12 legal papers and 26 family court orders, received about $135,000 and paid out approximately $131,000 to creditors.
• Lt. Matt Ryndock and Deputy Brian Wilbert picked up an armored vehicle donated by Brink’s U.S. in Menands, Albany County. Deputy Robert Fiorito was an instructor for reality-based training for the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy in Clifton Springs.
• Virts is urging people to not text or use their cell phone while driving.
“Driver inattention caused by texting or talking on your cell phone is as dangerous as operating a vehicle when impaired or intoxicated by alcohol and/or drugs,” he said. “Pulling over to receive your text messages and phone calls could save your life. Please obey this law.”
• Lt. Robert Milby and Corrections Officer Eric Wood completed 25 years of service. Corrections Officers Timothy Trayer and Stephen Groot completed 20 years of service.
• Virts said people can search “Wayne County NY Sheriff” to download a free mobile app that helps county residents stay tuned to important information from the sheriff’s office, including alerts, news and resources.
• Virts said people can also see Facebook at “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” two Twitter accounts (@SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff), and waynecosheriff.org.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Virts at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us.