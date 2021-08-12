WASHINGTON — The Wayne County Action Program is getting $1 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help low-income seniors stay in their homes in a new program to be offered in Wayne, Ontario and Cayuga counties.
HUD said the $1 million awarded to Wayne CAP, a not-for-profit agency, comes from the Older Adults Home Modification grant program, which allows the agency to make safety and functional home modifications and limited repairs for 150 units.
HUD said Wayne CAP is among 32 nonprofits around the nation — including three in New York state — sharing in $30 million earmarked for the program.
According to HUD, the grants allow low-income elderly persons to remain in their homes through “low-cost, low barrier, high impact home modifications to reduce older adults’ risk of falling, improve general safety, increase accessibility, and improve their functional abilities in their home.”
The goal, said HUD, is to allow older adults to age in place, rather than move to assisted care facilities or nursing homes.
Caroline Gill, Wayne CAP’s Weatherization Assistance Program coordinator, said the grant will fund a new program called Older Adults Safe and Sound.
“On behalf of Wayne CAP, I’d like to say that we are thrilled to offer the Older Adults Safe and Sound program to low-income elderly homeowners and look forward to serving clients in Cayuga, Ontario, and Wayne counties,” she said. “We are excited to develop this program and increase safety and accessibility for the aging community across the region.”
HUD officials touted the funding.
“Today, we are renewing our commitment to improving the lives of older adults,” said HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge.
“There is a strong connection between health and housing,” added Matthew Ammon, director of HUD’s Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes. “These grants provide a critical resource to communities to make low-cost, low barrier, high impact home modifications tailored to the needs of the residents.”
To learn more about the program, call (315) 333-4155, ext. 3101, or email wcap.oasas@waynecap.org.