LYONS — Before the days of COVID-19, ambulance personnel had a pretty good idea whether a call would involve basic life support (BLS) or more costly advanced life support (ALS) before the rig left the station.
“Nowadays, with COVID, pretty much everything is an ALS call,” said John Wiltsie, coordinator for Town of Lyons Ambulance. “With COVID, the price of drugs and supplies has gone up. It’s really high, and it’s tough to get supplies. It’s hard to keep an operation going with that cost.”
So, on Jan. 1, the agency’s board of directors dropped ALS after many years of providing the service in the town. Wiltsie believes it will save the taxpayer-based, non-profit ambulance corps hundreds of thousands of dollars over time.
“I’ve been here the last 15 years and we’ve always had it. I have been involved in EMS (emergency medical services) and in the fire service for close to 40 years, in Lyons and Clyde, and I believe Lyons has always had ALS,” Wiltsie said. “I gave the board the figures for ALS costs and we talked. It was a board decision to cut ALS.”
The Lyons decision came around the same time Newark-Arcadia Volunteer Ambulance (NAVA) dropped ALS as well. In addition to the increased costs for COVID-related supplies and medicine, Mike Catalano — president of NAVA’s board of directors — pointed to the Medicare/Medicaid reimbursements, which have been criticized by everyone involved in the local ambulance industry.
“If we bill $900 for an ambulance trip, including mileage, we are lucky if we get just south of $300 from Medicare. Medicaid is worse,” Catalano said. “ALS requires paying a paramedic around the clock, and the drugs aren’t free. By going to BLS, we will save a big chunk of money.”
The recent decisions by Lyons and Newark-Arcadia prompted officials in Wayne County, which has ALS service throughout the county, to meet last month and approve adding another “fly car” to cover the towns of Lyons and Arcadia. It will cost the county about $300,000 per year.
A fly car resembles an SUV and is used by a paramedic to get to the scene of an ambulance call, where the paramedic will assist the local ambulance crew. Wayne County has several other fly cars in different parts of the county, although they do not transport a patient to a hospital.
“It’s a business decision for them,” Jim Lee, Wayne ALS director, said of Lyons and Newark-Arcadia dropping ALS. “What the (local) EMS system lacks is people and money, equipment and medicine.”
In a nutshell, basic life support is a general ambulance call for illness or minor injury that may or may not require transport to a hospital. A BLS unit will generally have two emergency medical technicians on board while an ALS unit has a more highly trained paramedic apart from the EMTs.
One of the differences between ALS and BLS is the latter is non-invasive. That means BLS personnel can’t use needles and other devices that go into the skin, and BLS providers cannot administer medicine.
On the other hand, an ALS provider can do an IV and give medicine. ALS units also have airway equipment, cardiac life support, and more.
“Our agency exists to assist transport agencies in the county, basically whenever they need a paramedic at the scene. We are available any time of the day and week,” Lee said. “There were about 9,000 EMS calls in the county last year, and we went on about 4,600 of those calls.”
Lee’s agency now has six fly cars in service, including his at his Lyons office, with others generally in Walworth, Ontario, Sodus, North Rose, and Clyde. The car for the Lyons/Arcadia area is expected to be operational in early March, with Lee adding that Finger Lakes Ambulance — which is based in Clifton Springs and covers several area counties — can help with Wayne County ALS calls.
Catalano and Wiltsie said due to COVID-19, many ambulance calls to long-term care facilities that were previously BLS calls are now ALS.
“DeMay (Living Center) is right in our backyard. The whole place was infected,” Catalano said. “We have to wear PPE all the time ... and it takes about 20-30 minutes to clean the ambulance each time after it’s used.”
“We are in the county seat, so we have a lot of Medicare and Medicaid calls. The county nursing home is here, as well as two or three senior citizen complexes,” Wiltsie added. “The Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements are terrible, and the commercial agencies (insurance companies) see those reimbursement rates and follow suit.”
The ALS change comes at a time when those calls have increased 75% in Wayne County over the last five years. Last summer, officials also discussed a county-funded study — by Missouri-based consulting firm Fitch & Associates — that showed ambulance response times remains at 1999 levels.
“The need for quality emergency medical services is a county priority,” county Administrator Rick House said at the time. “It becomes a quality of life issue.”