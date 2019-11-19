WEEDSPORT, Cayuga County — An illegal alien who had been living in Wayne County faces stiffer charges over a Cayuga County death.
In a press release sent Monday, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said Heriberto Perez-Velasquez has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide over the Nov. 10 crash that killed Mark Knapp, 59, of Weedsport.
Police said Knapp was driving a compact tractor at about 1:45 p.m. on Route 31 in Weedsport when he was hit by Perez-Velasquez, who was driving a 2010 Chevy Cobalt. Police said the tractor was on the shoulder of the road and Knapp — who was ejected — was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Perez-Velasquez, 31, fled the scene on foot. A witness helped deputies find Perez-Velasquez, who was taken into a custody a short distance from the crash site.
Perez-Velasquez was originally charged with vehicular homicide, but Budelmann said the charge was elevated because a lab analysis of a blood sample from Perez-Velasquez showed his blood-alcohol content to be .21 percent, more than twice the legal limit for driving.
Aggravated vehicular homicide is a class B felony with a sentence ranging from 8 to 25 years in prison. Perez-Velasquez also has been charged with felony leaving the scene of a fatal accident and aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Perez-Velasquez was to be arraigned on the new charges Monday night in Weedsport Village Court. Budelmann said Perez-Velasquez was expected to waive the case to Cayuga County Court.
An investigation found Perez-Velasquez is an undocumented immigrant originally from Guatemala. He was charged last month with aggravated DWI in Wayne County, police said.