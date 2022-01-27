LYONS — Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Miller announced Thursday that Covid-19 at-home test kits and KN95 face masks will be distributed to county residents on Saturday.
All kits and masks are free.
The county purchased 25,000 home-test kits through an intermunicipal purchase agreement with Ontario County, and the kits were delivered earlier this week.
The county has established four distribution sites running simultaneously from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This is a drive-thru distribution, and participants will be required to remain in their vehicles, the county said.
The sites:
• Lyons School Transportation Center, 70 Old Clyde Road, Lyons.
• Fairville Fire Department, 2963 Route 88, Arcadia (enter from Fairville-Maple Ridge Road).
• North Rose-Wolcott High School, 11631 Salter-Colvin Road, Wolcott.
• Walworth Town Hall, 3600 Lorraine Drive (enter from Walworth-Marion Road).
Pre-registration is required by visiting web.co.wayne.ny.us and following the link for “Covid-19 Test Kit Distribution.”
The distribution is for Wayne County residents only, and recipients will be required to show proof of residency.
The county anticipates there to be significant interest in the kits and masks, and registrants should arrive at their scheduled arrival time. Arriving early will contribute to delays in the distribution, the county said.
Registrants are reminded that the test kits should not be left outside or in unheated vehicles for extended periods of time. The kits have a limited shelf life, and should be used before the expiration date.
Additionally, once you take the self-administered test, upload positive test results to the Wayne County Public Health website at wcphny.com.