ROCHESTER — More than two-dozen residents of Wayne, Ontario, and Yates counties have been arrested in what officials are calling the takedown of a major narcotics trafficking ring in the Finger Lakes region.
The bust was announced Tuesday by state Attorney General Letitia James during a press conference in Rochester. She was joined by Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby, Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco, Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione, and other law enforcement officials who took part in the investigation.
“Our communities are being ravaged by fentanyl, opioids, and other dangerous drugs, and this organized crime group was fueling the fire,” James said. “The dozens of individuals arrested and charged as a result of this investigation were flooding local communities with drugs and were armed with deadly weapons to support their illegal activities.”
The bust resulted in 177 criminal charges against 48 defendants related to their alleged participation in the trafficking network that operated in Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, and Yates counties. It resulted in the seizure of more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl and more than 10 kilograms of cocaine, with a combined value of more than $9 million.
Investigators also seized 19 firearms — including assault weapons and ghost guns — and more than $440,000 in cash.
The two-year investigation was led by Wayne County sheriff’s Det. Roger LaClair and the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force. It brought together the resources of more than a dozen state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies.
The investigation, including hundreds of hours of covert surveillance and wiretaps, originated in Wayne County. It identified three interconnected groups alleged to be responsible for selling drugs in numerous area counties.
The first phase focused on traffickers based in Wayne County and was centered around Michael Danzey and his brother, Terrance Raggs, both of Sodus. James said Danzey and Raggs were the primary sources of cocaine for this operation and distributed to a network of customers throughout Wayne County. Investigators also learned that in June 2021, Danzey tried to murder a person he believed was stealing from him. The person suffered multiple serious injuries as a result of the shooting but survived.
James said in the aftermath of the shooting, Danzey asked Raggs to conceal evidence from law enforcement.
In addition to charges related to drug trafficking, Danzey is also being charged with attempted murder and Raggs is being charged with hindering prosecution.
“Three years ago, the roots of this investigation delved into the sources of illicit narcotics in Wayne County and quickly led to other areas of the Finger Lakes region,” Milby said. “As a result of our collective work, we will prevent the overdose deaths that we have been seeing so much of and hold accountable those who have been on law enforcement’s radar and are responsible for harming our communities with dangerous drugs. In addition to the arrests and seizures of illegal weapons, drugs, and proceeds through this investigation, the quality of life in Western New York has also just improved tremendously.”
“Through the combined offices of the New York Attorney General and the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, we have been able to make Wayne County safer,” Calarco added. “It is a testament of what can be accomplished when multiple law enforcement agencies partner and work together.”
Officials said Aaron Sweeney of Fairport and Ryan Faniel of Palmyra were two other central figures who sold cocaine and oxycodone in Wayne, Monroe, and Ontario counties. As the investigation developed, it was revealed that Sweeney also was sourcing drugs from people in Rochester.
In Rochester, officials said Luis Rivera and three of his sons were operating a major fentanyl and cocaine distribution network, arranging large shipments of drugs from California to Rochester. They have been charged with drug and money-laundering crimes.
“The Ontario County sheriff’s office is proud to have partnered with our state and local partners in this extensive investigation involving sales of illicit drugs,” Cirencione said. “All members of law enforcement across this region are united in working to rid our neighborhoods of these drugs that poison our communities. Those apprehended in this operation today and any others involved in the distribution of narcotics had better take notice that we are watching.”
The Wayne County Probation Department, Canandaigua Police Department, Newark Police Department, Geneva Police Department, and state police also took part in the investigation.