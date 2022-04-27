LYONS — Wayne County Administrator Rick House said it didn’t take long for the news to reverberate in department offices Tuesday morning that supervisors had rejected a temporary stipend plan for county workers, designed to attract and retain county employees and provide some financial relief for those on the lower end of the pay spectrum.
The Board of Supervisors had voted 699-490 in favor of the stipends, not enough for the two-thirds majority members were told they needed for passage of the $1.9 million plan that would pay all full-time, non-elected employees a $200-a-month stipend and part-time workers $100 a month.
Or so they thought.
It turns out a simple majority was enough for passage, but that determination didn’t come until well after supervisors had left the meeting and word began getting out to county employees.
After consulting with County Attorney Dan Connors, House sent an email to department heads informing them that the stipend plan had indeed passed.
“Please be advised that at this morning’s BOS meeting there was a miscommunication regarding the announcement of the vote by supervisors pertaining to the ‘stipend resolution.’” he wrote. “The vote to pass required a simple majority, not a two-thirds vote. The simple majority was obtained, so therefore the resolution DID PASS. I am hearing that numerous county employees are very upset and becoming very vocal about the resolution being defeated, so please, as soon as possible, advise your staff of the correction.”
Just hours earlier House expressed disappointment with the measure’s apparent defeat, fearing the county would continue having trouble attracting staff for what he called “critical positions” in a number of departments and most mandated by the state. The issue most acutely affects the county nursing home, said House, a facility losing thousands of dollars in revenue each day. It cannot fill all of its available beds because the nursing home cannot provide the minimum level of staffing required by the state.
The resolution’s passage was hindered by other factors as well. Three supervisors — Galen’s Steve Groat, Savannah’s Mike Kolczynski and Marion’s Jodi Bender — had to abstain because they had close relatives on the county payroll. Those abstentions count as “no” votes. Additionally, Ken Miller of Palmyra, the former board chairman, was not in attendance.
When Ontario’s Frank Robusto and Walworth’s Mike Donalty voted against the resolution, that killed the two-thirds majority supposedly needed for passage.
Kim Leonard, chair of the Finance Committee, who moved the resolution, said she asked county officials after the meeting to examine whether a two-thirds majority was needed. Turns out that it’s only needed if the resolution results in long-term debt, defined as over a year, House said.
The $1.9 million to pay for the stipends — which will run from May to December — is coming from the county’s fund balance, he said.
As for their opposition, Robusto and Donalty stressed that they’re not opposed to supporting county employees, but that there are better ways to address systematic pay issues — from reopening contracts with unions to moving to 40-hour work weeks (most departments are 35).
“I think we have to make an investment (in county employees), but we need to go at it in a different manner,” Robusto said.
Donalty noted that he is a former public employee (police) and union member, but that the residents he represents in Walworth are generally opposed to spending $1.9 million on stipends. He’d rather see long-term answers to pay structures that some officials believe are making it difficult to attract and retain employees.
“It’s not sustainable,” he said. “It’s a one-shot deal.”