LYONS — Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chair Ken Miller of Palmyra issued a plea Wednesday to residents to safeguard themselves against Covid-19 amid an infection rate that is now the seventh highest in the state.
The plea followed a state of emergency issued Monday, which he said allows him to request assistance from Gov. Kathy Hochul if local resources are exhausted. It also allows him to issue local emergency orders to protect health, safety and property of Wayne County residents.
“At this time, no emergency orders have been issued,” Miller said. “However, emergency orders can be enacted if the situation requires further action.”
Miller noted that Wayne County “is experiencing a significant increase in Covid-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths amongst our residents.”
Wayne County Public Health Department reported this week that more than 24% of the total number of reported Covid-19 infections in the county have occurred since Nov. 1, along with nearly 30% of the county’s Covid deaths.
“Widespread community transmission is occurring,” Miller said, noting that about 21% of cases are people who have been fully vaccinated, although he said their symptoms are milder than those who have not received vaccinations. “As we gather together with family, friends and neighbors to celebrate the holidays, the Wayne County Board of Supervisors is requesting all Wayne County residents’ cooperation over the next six weeks in helping us to reduce the spread of this deadly virus. By implementing specific protective measures, the risk of contracting and spreading the virus greatly reduces.”
Among the recommendations:
• Get vaccinated.
• Wear a face covering while indoors in a public space regardless of vaccination status.
• Stay home if sick and get tested, regardless of vaccination status.
• Do not attend large social gatherings.
• Maintain 6 feet of distance between those of unknown vaccination status.
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer containing 60% alcohol.
“By working together, we can celebrate the holiday season safely by protecting our families, friends and neighbors,” Miller said. “It will take all of us to help meet our goals to reduce the spread of the virus, the number of hospitalizations and deaths occurring among our residents.”