LYONS — The acting chairman of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors says Ken Miller “has to make up his mind to resolve his problem” with alcohol.
Huron Supervisor Phil Egynor took over Miller’s duties after Miller was found unconscious in his Palmyra home March 9 and was taken to the hospital. He was discovered by Wayne County sheriff’s deputies after County Administrator Rick House requested a welfare check.
House said Miller failed to show for a meeting that day to go over the agenda for the Thursday supervisors meeting. He said it was unlike Miller to simply not show up for a scheduled meeting.
When two calls went directly to voicemail, House became concerned.
“Something didn’t feel right,” House said, noting he then reached out to the sheriff’s department.
Sheriff Rob Milby could not be reached for comment Monday.
Miller has a history of problems with alcohol, including a 2011 driving-while-intoxicated conviction after a crash on the Thruway, and another incident in 2020 when he showed up at a political event in Sodus Point driving a county car in an intoxicated state. The people who found him in the parking lot drove him home and took away his keys.
Miller reportedly has said he is in the process of getting into a counseling program.
“He is a great guy and I think a lot of him,” Egynor said, adding that he has spoken with Miller several times over the past two weeks. “He is a good leader, but he has to get this resolved. There are a lot of people who are more than willing to help him. He’s been going back and forth, and he’s got to make up his mind.”
While not making excuses for the Palmyra supervisor, Egynor said Miller has been under considerable pressure, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Egynor said in the short time he has been serving as acting chair, he has quickly realized there “is a lot to be stressed about. I was not quite prepared for this.”
House confirmed that Miller submitted paperwork with the town asking for a medical leave that will run through April 12. The request came March 14, five days after House said he sent deputies looking for Miller.
A town of Palmyra vehicle and a county vehicle were towed from Miller’s home, according to published reports. House confirmed Monday that Miller no longer has a county-provided car.
Although technically on leave from both the county and the town of Palmyra, Miller did caucus with his fellow Republicans before the March 17 meeting, but he left when the regular meeting convened.
“Something happened at the caucus,” House said. “He opted for personal reasons not to attend the meeting.”
It was not clear if Miller was driving himself, but House said he was not in a county-owned vehicle.
In 2011, Miller was involved in a one-vehicle accident on the Thruway, after which he was charged with DWI. According to state troopers, Miller drove his pickup off the road while towing a camper and hit two signs at the Clifton Springs service area. His blood-alcohol level was 0.23%.
“On several occasions following the 2011 arrest, people have reportedly encountered Ken in a ‘highly’ intoxicated state after getting out of a county-supplied vehicle,” said a story in the Times of Wayne County that was published this weekend.
County records indicate his county vehicle was removed from his use after the incident in 2020 but restored a few months later.
A call to Miller’s cell phone went unanswered Monday, and his voice mailbox was full.
Williamson Supervisor Tony Verno, who sought the county chairmanship after the 2020 incident, said he was not at the March 17 meeting when Egynor took over. However, Verno insisted it’s time for Miller’s alcohol difficulties to be taken seriously.
“Ken’s had an issue and he’s never dealt with it,” Verno said. “It is time that he deals with it.”
In response to a question from the Finger Lakes Times on whether supervisors can remove Miller as chairman, House said he has been advised that board members do not have that power. It is a yearly appointment made in January, he said.
While Verno challenged Miller in 2020 and lost by a weighted vote, Miller was selected unanimously in 2021.
The Times emailed a number of supervisors for comment on Miller’s situation. All who responded declined, saying it was a personnel matter. The respondents also did not reply to a question about whether Miller should resign.