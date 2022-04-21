LYONS — The Wayne County Board of Supervisors has delayed a vote on a measure that would provide temporary stipends for all county workers.
The proposal is part of an effort to retain employees and provide financial help for those struggling with the cost of gas and other essentials.
Kim Leonard of Macedon, who chairs the supervisors’ finance committee, said she pulled the resolution from Tuesday’s board agenda because five supervisors were missing from the meeting, including four with Covid-19. The fifth was board Chairman Ken Miller of Palmyra, who is stepping down from the position as of May 1.
Leonard said there were enough supervisors in favor of the proposal to get it passed Tuesday, but she opted to delay the resolution.
“I want the entire Board of Supervisors to vote on it,” she said.
The matter will be taken up at a special supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, April 26, where the board will also select a new chairman to succeed Ken Miller of Palmyra, who is stepping down May 1.
Under the plan, all full-time, non-elected employees will receive a $200-a-month stipend, while part-time workers will get $100 a month. The stipends were to be effective starting with the payroll period beginning April 15 and ending no later than Dec. 22. They will cost the county $1.9 million.
County officials say it’s becoming increasingly hard to fill positions across a number of departments, in particular the nursing home, which because of staffing issues, cannot operate at full capacity, costing the county $16,000 a day in revenue. Further, Leonard said the county must compete with other governments for workers, noting new incentives given to workers in Ontario County.
Ontario County Administrator Chris DeBolt said the county recently negotiated and approved retention and recruitment payments to employees who worked throughout the pandemic. The payments are $7,000 in the first year, $5,000 in the second and $4,000 in the third.
“These are not bonuses, but are to recognize the work that was done and help the county remain competitive in a very challenging labor market in the region and across the country,” he said.
All county employees are receiving the extra money, DeBolt noted.
In Wayne County, all employees except elected officials would receive the stipends.