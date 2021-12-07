LYONS — The Wayne County Board of Supervisors is expected to adopt a 2022 spending plan tonight that raises the tax levy 3.2% and drops the tax rate by 35 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
The adoption of the $207.8 million budget is expected following a presentation on the spending package, as well as the required public hearing. The meeting takes place at 7 p.m in the Supervisors Chambers at 26 Church St.
The tax levy, which is the amount to be raised by taxes, rises nearly $1.36 million — from $42.7 million in 2021 to $44 million in 2022 — but stays under the county’s tax levy limit for the coming fiscal year, according to County Administrator Rick House.
The tax rate will drop $7.52 to $7.17 per $1,000 of assessed value. That’s largely the result of an 8% increase in property assessments.
While spending jumps nearly 11%, that number is skewed slightly because $8.7 million of the $20.2 spending increase over 2020 consists of funds received in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, House said.
The county administrator said there’s a need for additional investment in a number of areas in 2022 after spending was cut by about $3 million in 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic economic downturn.
“I want to thank my fiscal assistants, Ken Blake and Brian Sams, for all their hard work on the budget and all the department heads who really took the process to heart and submitted budgets that maintained the high level of services that we provide to our residents, while keeping in mind the impact on our taxpayers,” House said Friday. “As I have stated many times previously, it is always a delicate balance between service provision and maintaining a fair tax rate. This especially in our current economic environment, where the county treasurer continues to deal with property foreclosures and many property owners requiring payment plans to pay their property taxes.”
Among the spending highlights:
• $5.6 million in increased salary and benefits due to collective bargaining agreement wage increases and new positions, with 44 added from the 2021 adopted budget, 30 of which are funded fully by grants. House said even with the 44 new positions, the county is employing 41 fewer people than it did in 2019.
• $11.5 million increase in contractual expenses, including $8.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding appropriations, $1.4 million more in sales tax distributions to towns and villages, largely the result of increased internet sales tax collections, and an $800,000 increase for social services state mandates.
• $2.1 million increase in equipment and capital projects over 2021.
• $3.2 million in roads and bridges.
• $950,000 in nursing home capital projects.