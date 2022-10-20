LYONS — Wayne County Administrator Rick House never recommended to the Board of Supervisors that it advertise the social services commissioner position left vacant with the departure of Ellen Wayne last June.
Instead, he thought interim Commissioner Lisa Graf should be given the chance to prove she could do the job.
House said Graf, a deputy commissioner under Wayne, did just that four months into the interim role.
At his recommendation, supervisors unanimously approved her appointment as the county’s next commissioner at its meeting Tuesday morning. Graf will be paid $91,181.
“I am a huge proponent of promoting from within,” House said. “It creates upward mobility in an organization. People can aspire to advancement.”
However, the county would have advertised the job if a candidate could not be found within its ranks, he stressed.
“I wanted to give a three-month trial to evaluate,” he said, adding that Graf had also expressed interest in a permanent appointment. “It’s a tough position. It’s very complex.”
In this case, there was no need to look outside the county, he said.
“She’s garnered the respect of all of her employees,” House said. “She’s doing a fabulous job. She has really impressed a lot of people over there. She’s very attentive and responsive.”
House said Wayne recommended that she be considered for the position.
Graf appreciates the board’s support.
“I have worked at DSS for over 31 years and never dreamed about being commissioner,” she said. “I am humbled by the trust and faith given to me in taking on this role. The department, our clients, and the staff are so important to me, and I am excited to have this opportunity to continue helping all to the best of my ability.”
Wayne left the county in June to take a job as director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach, Fla. She took the Wayne County DSS job after leading Geneva-based Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes.
Graf, a native of Newark, attended college in Ohio and eventually moved to Palmyra, where she lives with her husband, Tim. They raised two children in the Palmyra-Macedon school district. The children both now live in Orlando.
“We enjoy traveling to see them and traveling around the United States to support Trevor racing in triathlons,” she said.