LYONS — Wayne County is expected to join a host of others across New York opposing the state’s new gun laws, including stringent new standards for issuing concealed-carry permits.
The measure was passed by the state Legislature in June after the Supreme Court invalidated key parts of its longtime concealed-carry provisions because of a requirement that applicants prove they had “proper cause” for a permit.
Under the new law, ordinary citizens would be prohibited from bringing guns to schools, churches, subways, theaters and amusement parks — among other places deemed “sensitive” by authorities. The list of prohibited spaces for carrying guns has drawn criticism from advocates who say it’s so extensive it will make it difficult for people with permits to move about in public.
Additionally, applicants for a concealed-carry permit will have to complete 16 hours of classroom training and two hours of live-fire exercises.
However, the law, which went into effect Sept. 1, has led to confusion and court challenges from gun owners who say it improperly limits their constitutional rights. Now, county legislatures, largely representing rural constituencies, are coalescing to oppose the law.
In August, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution stating its opposition to the law, County Manager Mitch Rowe noted. In the resolution, supervisors called the gun legislation an “unconstitutional infringement upon the Second Amendment right for law abiding citizens right to bear arms, an overt infringement upon freedom and liberty in New York State” and that it requires both “citizens and various permit issuing agencies to navigate new regulations that are riddled with cumbersome, confusing, and redundant barriers of compliance … ”
The resolution before the Wayne Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning states in part that the “County of Wayne is hereby declared a gun friendly county, which shall mean that those properly licensed to possess and carry a handgun shall be able to conceal and carry a handgun throughout the county unless specifically prohibited by statute or owner declaration … ” The resolution goes on to state that the concealed-carry legislation is “unduly burdensome to those individuals lawfully eligible to possess and carry a concealed firearm and as such calls upon the New York State Legislature to repeal such provisions as contrary to public safety and the constitutionally protected right to keep and bear arms … ”
Richard Lasher of Rose, chairman of the Public Safety Committee that approved the legislation at its most recent meeting, did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
While Wayne is poised to join Seneca as counties opposing the law, there are no similar proposals before the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, Administrator Chris DeBolt said Thursday.
No action is planned at this point in Yates County either, Administrator Nonie Flynn said Thursday.
“At this time, Yates County does not yet have a resolution for presentation at our Oct. 11 Legislature meeting,” she said. “Our Legislature clerk (Emilee Miller) has shared other counties’ resolutions opposing the concealed carry law with our legislators, so most likely it will be a topic for discussion at our October Public Safety meeting. I do know that we are going to discuss whether or not the county should purchase concealed carry signs for retail stores in our county.”