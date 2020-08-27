LYONS — The Wayne County Board of Supervisors has cleared the way for District Attorney Mike Calarco to hire prosecutors from outside the county.
At a meeting Wednesday morning, supervisors approved a local law by a 13-2 vote that ends the residency requirement for assistant district attorneys and allows Calarco and future DAs to hire and recruit from the contiguous counties of Ontario, Monroe, Seneca and Cayuga counties.
Calarco has argued that there are not enough qualified candidates in the county to serve his office and that having additional geography to work from will allow him to hire more experienced and capable prosecutors.
The approval didn’t come without opposition. Two supervisors, Republican Kim Leonard of Macedon and Democrat Susie Jacobs of Walworth, voted against the local law.
Meanwhile, Ontario Supervisor Frank Robusto wanted to give the local law a one-year “sunset,” which means it would expire at the end of 12 months without action by supervisors.
The three supervisors wanted the provision to allow the county to review issues regarding finding qualified candidates for the DA’s office, which include pay.
County Attorney Dan Connors said putting in a sunset provision would be “problematic,” because any assistant district attorneys hired during the time the local law was in effect would be ineligible to serve the county if the local law expired.
The amendment to put in the sunset provision was defeated, with Robusto, Leonard and Jacobs voting in favor of the change.
Board Chairman Ken Miller of Palmyra said Calarco, with a rising caseload and down one full-time position and one half-time position, needs help now.
“We have to do something,” he said. “Doing nothing is not an option.”
Miller said Calarco has been forced to outsource some work at a premium cost to the county.
Calarco remarked at the meeting that he has full-time DAs, including himself, working town and village justice courts and that case backlog is building.
“This (local law) is extremely important,” he said.
Added Galen Town Supervisor Steve Groat: “We have to take control of this situation right now.”
Despite his reservations, Robusto ultimately voted with the majority to approve the local law as written.
County Administrator Rick House said Calarco is free to begin recruiting for the office. The county will ask for the state Legislature to approve the measure as well, but that step is not legally necessary, Housed explained.
Calarco issued a statement to The Finger Lakes Times after the meeting expressing his appreciation for the resolution’s passage.
“I would like to thank the Board of Supervisors for their vote in adopting a local law changing the residency requirement for my office,” he said. “This not only benefits my office, but it reflects their commitment to protecting the citizens of Wayne County. Many rural counties struggle with finding qualified and experienced prosecutors to work in their counties. I have advocated this change and have worked tirelessly to change the law. Having experienced and qualified prosecutors work in my office is a matter of public safety. My office has been and will continue to advocate for and protect Wayne County. We now have the ability to draw from a larger pool of candidates to meet that challenge. Thank you again to the Board of Supervisors and to all those involved in changing the law.”
The local law’s passage comes after supervisors rejected by a close vote in January a resolution that would have allowed Calarco to fill an assistant DA position with a candidate that did not live in Wayne County.