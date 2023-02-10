LYONS — The gas-stove debate is heating up in Wayne County.
The Wayne County Board of Supervisors is expected to join other counties in expressing opposition to a proposal in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2022-23 budget that would remove fossil fuel use in buildings as part of an effort to battle climate change.
Hochul’s all-electric building legislation generally follows the state Climate Action Council’s plan finalized in December that is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% by 2030 and 85% by 2050. Building electrification is a key component of that plan.
If included in the state’s budget for the coming fiscal year, changes would begin in 2026, include prohibiting all equipment (including stoves) that burn fossil fuels in new construction of single-family homes or apartment buildings of three stories or less. In 2028, the changes would apply in new construction of commercial buildings and multifamily structures of four stories or more.
In 2030, gas heating or hot-water equipment — but not stoves — would be banned in any new single-family home or apartment building of three stories or less. In 2035, it would apply to commercial buildings or larger multifamily structure, but stoves are not included.
On Thursday, the Board of Supervisors’ Government Operations Committee approved a resolution that likely will be adopted at the full board’s Feb. 23 meeting.
The committee adopted what appears to be the same or similar resolution to what other counties have adopted, including Cattaraugus, which passed the measure in late January.
At this point, similar resolutions are not before legislators in other local counties, including Ontario, Seneca and Yates, according to their respective administrators.
The resolution states that the ban is “intended to help address climate change, but this government mandate is more of a burden on our region’s working-class residents and will have a devastating effect on restaurants, businesses and manufacturing facilities when they have to convert to all electric.”
However, the legislation says some buildings can be exempt from the prohibition on fossil fuel equipment, including restaurants and other commercial food establishments. Manufactured homes also would be exempt.
The resolution claims such a plan will cost $20,000 to $50,000 per household and “would not include any backup system in the event of a power outage.”
The law states that fossil fuels can be used in backup generators.
Further, the resolution states that “the conversion to electric will create unnecessary financial burden and hardship for businesses that compete on a national or global level,” and that “a ban on natural gas appliances and water heaters is not feasible for the Finger Lakes region with harsh winter weather and an exposed electrical infrastructure; appliances used to heat water and cook food need to work during power outages especially during times of inclement weather.”
The legislation points to the December blizzard in Buffalo, where thousands were left without power for many days. However, those with gas appliances “fed by a more resilient infrastructure allowed those residents to heat their homes, boil water and safely cook their food during the days needed to clear the roads and restore electricity.”
The measure said the new rules would place a large financial burden on homeowners with older homes that may not be able to accommodate the higher demands of electrical appliances, such as hot water heaters or heating systems. Those homes might need expensive electrical upgrades, it says.
Once passed, the resolution will be forwarded to Hochul, the Finger Lakes region’s Senate and Assembly delegations and the New York State Association of Counties, among others.
It’s unclear if there is support in Albany to include the legislation in the state budget. Lawmakers considered similar legislation to electrify buildings last year but declined to pass it.