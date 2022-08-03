Wayne County fly car

This is a Wayne County Advanced Life Support vehicle, also known as a “fly car.” The county-funded service provides ALS support to local ambulance agencies when needed. However, county supervisors are moving ahead with a countywide ambulance service.

 Wayne County Advanced Life Support

LYONS — Wayne County supervisors will vote Monday on a county-run emergency medical services plan that will be implemented in two phases.

