LYONS — Wayne County supervisors will vote Monday on a county-run emergency medical services plan that will be implemented in two phases.
It’s part of a county effort to ensure residents have access to such care at a time when volunteer ambulance corps are struggling or have disbanded because of costs and/or lack of personnel.
The plan was reviewed and approved by supervisors on the Public Safety Committee on Tuesday and will go before the full board this Monday during their annual meeting at the Wayne County Fair in Palmyra, County Administrator Rick House said.
Supervisors will also vote on the capital component of the EMS implementation, which is being overseen by Fitch and Associates.
The two-phase plan was penned by EMS Coordinator Jim Lee in conjunction with the EMS Project Oversight Committee and House.
Here is the first phase:
• A four-bay primary ambulance base will be built on the county complex property on Route 31 in Lyons. The cost of building it is estimated at $1.8 million.
• A three-bay secondary base for the north-central portion of the county will follow and will ideally be placed in Sodus. Land will need to be purchased for the operation. It’s estimated it will cost $120,000 for the land and another $1 million for the base’s construction.
• Four ambulances will need to be purchased, with two assigned to the primary base and one in Sodus. One unit will be a spare, the plan said. Each ambulance would cost $175,000. Additionally, each would be equipped with standard medical-care equipment for a cost of $119,200 for each rig.
In all, phase one will cost nearly $4.2 million.
The proposed second phase calls for three-bay secondary bases in Walworth and Rose, with land likely needed to be purchased for each. They will be equipped initially with one ambulance each, the plan says.
The plan acknowledges the challenge of staffing a county EMS agency, with the goal of having each ambulance carry EMT-B medics (basic life support) and paramedics, which have higher levels of training.
“For the foreseeable future, it will be necessary to provide ALS ‘fly car’ (paramedic) services to the EMS agencies of the county,” the plan states. “The continuation of fly cars within WCEMS also will allow for the medic assigned to the fly car to assist the transporting rigs of WCEMS for incidents requiring extra assistance or in the event that WCEMS deploys ambulances staffed at the BLS level.”
The county has staffed fly cars with paramedics for some two decades to assist ambulance agencies around the county. It currently operates seven, and the plan indicates that number could be reduced with the implementation of full EMS services.
The plan said the county must provide “competitive and progressive wages” to attract and retain high-quality medics and should prioritize full-time employees to ensure 24/7 coverage. Supervisors will be required at all times, the plan says.
“Staff development early on will be essential to the success of WCEMS,” the plan says. “In the absence of adequate numbers of certified personnel, it may be necessary to hire non-certified personnel and train them to the EMT level or hire EMTs and train them to the paramedic level.”
Phase one would be funded by the county in 2022 and 2023, with implementation next year. Phase two would be funded in 2023 and implemented in 2024-2025.
Neither Lee nor Public Safety Committee Chair Tony Verno of Williamson could be reached for comment Tuesday on the plan.
However, House calls the EMS plan a win for county residents.
“The county is going to get its return on its investment tenfold,” he said. “It’s not to replace existing agencies, but to be a safety net when there is minimal coverage. This is going to be huge for those areas (with little EMS coverage) and will augment others.”
A report by Fitch in 2020 painted a bleak assessment of emergency medical services in Wayne County, where it pointed out that average response times to ambulance calls remained at 1999 levels, or 21 minutes. The report said average EMS arrival times should be 15 minutes or less.
The report noted that 20 years ago, Wayne had 21 EMS agencies, but only 10 today.
The county has allocated nearly $1.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the project, which has an estimated startup price tag of $5.5 million. Additional ARPA money could be allocated for the project if necessary, the county said.
The new EMS agency is projected to cost $6.2 million annually to operate, but that EMS billings should reduce the number to about $500,000 a year.