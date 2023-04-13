LYONS — With warm winds blowing, Wayne County ushered in its 200th birthday celebration Tuesday morning.
While there was plenty of pomp and many proclamations read, county Board of Supervisors Chairman Phil Eygnor of Huron was most pleased to see not just dignitaries in the large crowd, but regular, everyday citizens who came to celebrate Wayne’s Bicentennial. Tuesday’s festivities included musical performances by the Red Creek Jazz Ensemble and the Clyde-Savannah Choir, along with the unveiling of a historic marker noting the date Wayne County was formed.
“It was a nice cross-section of Wayne County,” Eygnor said after the two-hour morning ceremony, which began with a bell choir and the ringing of church bells around the county. “I saw all sorts of folks from all walks of life. We have great people.”
Those were the thoughts also of state Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, a Wayne County native who served as a supervisor in Lyons before moving into state government: It’s the people who make Wayne County what it is today.
It’s those people who helped put together the nearly daylong celebration that kicks off the county’s 200th birthday celebration. The effort was led by retired teachers Gene Bavis and Rosa Fox, with significant contributions from a cast of volunteers — many from the historian ranks within the county — and plenty of support from county government.
The weather gods looked kindly upon the early spring day, although speakers at the lectern had to deal with occasional strong wind gusts. No one complained.
The celebration is about history, and Wayne has plenty of it.
The county was split off from Ontario and Seneca counties on April 11, 1823, and Fox noted some practical reasons why: A resident of Sodus — one of the four original Wayne County towns, along with Palmyra, Galen and Wolcott — would have to travel many miles to reach Canandaigua, the seat of Ontario County, to do business. And, those miles were by horse over rough roads, she noted.
However, the formation of Wayne County — at least on the northeast end — did not come without debate, Fox noted, pointing to opposition in many parts of the county.
Since that time, the county has grown from its nascency into one of the most productive farming regions in the state — specifically, the still-booming apple industry that not only employs farmers, but major food processors such as Mott’s and Baldwin Richardson Foods. Then there’s the Erie Canal, which brought prosperity to the towns along its path and the county as a whole.
The county also served as the birthplace for new thinking on matters of faith, from Mormonism to Spiritualism. It was home to a strong anti-slavery movement, including the Underground Railroad that moved escaped slaves from the South to safety in Canada.
And, of course, speakers noted this was the land of Native Americans before being settled by Europeans.
Many noted the county has had its highs and lows. It lost about 2,000 people in the last Census after steady growth, but it was hardly the only upstate county to see an exodus. Regardless, some residents who attended the event say they stay because they love their communities and their county.
Among them: Oklahoma-born Cory Reynolds, who was raised in Wolcott and is now a resident of Lyons. He’s also part of the Mural Mania group that has produced public art depicting Wayne County history in a number of towns, most notably the county seat of Lyons.
“This feels like home,” he said after the morning ceremony, followed by a series of programs at the Lyons Community Center in the afternoon. “If I didn’t care so much about it, I wouldn’t paint murals. I’ve been to beautiful places around the world and somehow Lyons keeps me coming back.”
Also “coming back” was former Marion supervisor Monica Deyo.
“It was wonderful,” she said of the program. “The planning that went into this was admirable. We had such a big crowd.”
Another returning to Lyons was former Macedon supervisor Sandy Pagano, who donned early 1800s attire for the day. She’s president of the Macedon Historical Society, and noted the many contributions historical groups are playing in Wayne’s Bicentennial celebration.
One of the last to leave the morning event was Barbara Leisten, who with her husband, Bob, run the Canaltown Bed and Breakfast in Palmyra.
“We believe in being supportive of things in this county,” she said. “This is a big deal. It was wonderful, and the weather helped as well. It was nice to see the many different ages and school children. It was inspiring.”
This is not the last of the bicentennial events. A birthday gala is set for May 13 at Carey Lake in Walworth, and there is a 200-mile torch relay in August leading up to Family Fun Day at the Wayne County Fair.